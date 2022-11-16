Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.