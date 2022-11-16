Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

