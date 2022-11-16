Nwam LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

