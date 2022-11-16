Nwam LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills by 7.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

