Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,870.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

