Nwam LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DIHP stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

