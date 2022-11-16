Nwam LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $267.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.