nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $109,816.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

