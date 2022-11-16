nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $109,816.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
nVent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.