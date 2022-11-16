NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at C$2,716,997.90.
Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 700 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$8,435.00.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
NVA stock opened at C$13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
