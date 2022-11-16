Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $32.61

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $33.76. Nuvalent shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,135,913 shares in the company, valued at $41,052,247.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.