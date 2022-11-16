NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $17.46 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. NULS has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $971,656.98 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

