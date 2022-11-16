NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 49,200 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,823,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,938.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.