Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 12% Higher

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 127,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 41,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Nova Leap Health Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.11 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

