Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 58,072 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCLH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 15,924,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,826,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

