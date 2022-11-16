Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.40 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.