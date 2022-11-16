Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.40 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Technologies International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.