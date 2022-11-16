Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Chad W. Allen Sells 2,358 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

