Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 251.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 80,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

