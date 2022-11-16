NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 8.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.54. 1,153,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,064,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

