NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 8.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.54. 1,153,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,064,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
