NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 206,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in NIKE by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

