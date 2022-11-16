Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

