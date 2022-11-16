Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Newmont worth $156,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 133,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

