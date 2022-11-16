New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Down 6.4%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

New Commerce Split Fund Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.72.

About New Commerce Split Fund

(Get Rating)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.