NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.8 %

NEO stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

