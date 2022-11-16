Nebulas Price Hits $0.0251 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.59 million and $450,532.58 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010237 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,884,925 coins and its circulating supply is 63,373,122 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
