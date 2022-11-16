NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.46

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $47.66. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 134,631 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

