Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 12.5%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 97,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,258,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

