Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $11.93. Navigator shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6,157 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Navigator Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $901.46 million, a PE ratio of 570.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
