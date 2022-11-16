Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 5th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 58,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

