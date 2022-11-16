National Bank Financial Boosts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$10.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

