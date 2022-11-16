NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Cormark reduced their price target on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
