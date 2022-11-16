Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 396,664 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $14.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $666.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 1,063.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
