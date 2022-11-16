Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 396,664 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $666.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 1,063.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth about $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

