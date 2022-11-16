Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 138,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,371 shares.The stock last traded at $26.75 and had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $42,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

