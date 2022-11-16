My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0576 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $931,699.39 and approximately $670,081.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.01646331 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00048388 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.01738906 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.