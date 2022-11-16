My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $612,898.85

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $938,379.65 and approximately $612,898.85 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.01653161 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011966 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049989 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.01767019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.