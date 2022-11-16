Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 74.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

