Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

