Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,037 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

