Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Banner

Banner Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

