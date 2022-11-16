Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 853 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

