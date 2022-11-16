Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 22,948 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of QuidelOrtho worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 53.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

