MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 7,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,637,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MultiPlan Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

