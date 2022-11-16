M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

