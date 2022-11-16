MovieBloc Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $1.34 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

