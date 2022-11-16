Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as low as C$5.14. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 7,786 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$331.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Stories
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.