Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $161.82 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023386 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,302,992 coins and its circulating supply is 452,746,798 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.