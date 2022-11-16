Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Shares of GLUE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 2,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $24.08.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
