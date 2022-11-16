Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of GLUE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 2,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

