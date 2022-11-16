Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.