Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

