Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 243,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.