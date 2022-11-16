Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,648. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

